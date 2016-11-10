: The Karur Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday awarded life sentence to two youngsters for murdering a polytechnic college student. The prosecution case was that Suresh Kumar (22) of Keezha Kuttapatti and his friend Raguvaran alias Sriram (22) of Kulithalai hacked Navaneethakrishnan (19) of the same area to death in a banana plantation at Ezhunootrumangalam on December, 14, 2014. He was murdered for speaking to Suresh Kumar’s sister over mobile phone for quite some time. The Fast Track Court Judge, M. Gunasekaran, who found guilty of the accused, sentenced Navaneethakrishnan and Sriram to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.1,000.

