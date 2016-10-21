A resource person addressing students at Holy Cross Home Science College in Thoothukudi on Thursday.Photo : N.Rajesh

Holy Cross Home Science College organised a three-day ‘life skill camp’ here on Thursday.

B. Francis Amal George, chartered accountant, Thoothukudi, was the chief guest.

P.Sankara Subbu, Director, Rising Stars Academy, Tirunelveli, and X. Rosary Mary, former Director, Department of Youth Welfare, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, spoke.

D.Sugesh Samuel, Director, Suresh IAS Academy, Thoothukudi, encouraged students to prepare for competitive examinations like TNPSC, UPSC, SSC and RRB during a session on career guidance. Experts explained career opportunities in various fields such as government services, banking and insurance, shipping and logistics.

Various skill training programmes were planned to inculcate entrepreneurship skill among students.