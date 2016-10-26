The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to Ganesan (50) for sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter.

According to the prosecution, Ganesan, along with his close relative Rajalingam (53) sexually abused the girl, who was studying Class VIII in a school in April, 2016. They were charged under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act.

Judge M. Gunasekaran, who found guilty of the accused, sentenced Ganesan to life sentence and Rajalingam to undergo 10 years of imprisonment.