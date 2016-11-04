Persons who are submitting applications for arms license and also for renewal of license were asked to pay the revised fee as prescribed in the Arms Rules 2016.

A press release from the Collector M. Asia Mariam said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has notified the new rules in which license fee for various firearms has been revised. The license fee for new registration of revolvers/pistols, 22 bore rim-fire rifles, smooth bore breech loading shotguns (SBBL) and air weapons would be Rs. 1,000 per firearm while it is Rs. 500 per firearm for renewal. Hence, applicants are asked to deposit the fee in the treasury and submit the applications, the release added.