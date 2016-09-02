The Vellore division of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India aims to cover 100 villages under “Bima Gram” scheme and 100 schools under “Bima Schools” this year.

“Bima Gram is a concept of adopting villages. If 100 policies are completed in a village, LIC provides Rs. 50,000 as common fund for the welfare of the village. So far, we have completed two villages,” Y. Venkateswarlu, senior divisional manager, Vellore division, LIC, told reporters on Thursday.

LIC is celebrating its 60th anniversary Insurance Week Celebrations. So far, LIC has covered five schools under “Bima Schools”, which has been drafted for the benefit of children, he added. “Under this, for 25 policies taken by parents, Rs. 7,500 would be given for a common cause of the school. We are aiming at covering 100 schools this year,” he added.

LIC’s Vellore division comprises Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Union Territory of Puducherry. It has 22 branches and 19 satellite offices. “We have nearly 60 lakh policy holders. Our turnover is Rs. 1,400 crore, while settlements per year amount to Rs. 1,000 crore,” he added.

He said that the Vellore division stands number one in claim settlement in south zone comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. “In recent years, Jeevan Akshay policy is moving fast. This provides immediate pension with return of 7.5 per cent. The policy is attractive, and many are investing in it,” he said.

Despite the entry of private players in insurance sector, LIC continues to account for 70 per cent of the total life insurance business. There are 23 private insurance companies in India, he added.

Special campaign

LIC is conducting a special campaign till September 15 to renew lapsed policies, a press release said.

On account of the insurance week celebrations, the division is organising a number of events such as competitions for school and college students. Collector S.A. Raman participated in the inaugural programme of the celebrations.