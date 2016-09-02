The Tiruenlveli Division of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has planned to mobilise Rs. 160 crore through ‘first premium’ by getting 1.84 lakh new policies.

Its Senior Divisional Manager J. Sunder Rajan told reporters here on Thursday that the division, comprising Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, had set a target of collecting first premium worth Rs. 160 crore during this fiscal by getting 1,84,500 new policies and Rs. 62.43 crore (21.38 per cent of the target) had been collected till August 31 by getting 39,442 new policies (39.02 per cent of the target).

“The division will disburse maturity benefits worth Rs. 406.73 crore to 1,20,619 policyholders during this financial year and Rs. 162.79 crore has been disbursed to 34,966 policyholders till August 31. Over 1.21 lakh lapsed policies have been revived during last fiscal,” he said.

A sum of Rs. 10,000 each was being given to 111 students from poor families as scholarship every year to pursue higher studies and the LIC had proposed to help 16 schools and a village in augmenting infrastructure facilities during the diamond jubilee celebrations being celebrated during this year.

The ‘Insurance Week Celebration’ was inaugurated at the LIC’s Tirunelveli Divisional Office on Thursday by Pradip Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City in the presence of Mr. Sunder Rajan and Marketing Manager K. Venkatraman.