As part of its ‘Social Security Month’ celebrations, the Pension and Group Insurance branch of LIC, Vellore division, distributed scholarships to students on Saturday.

K. Manivannan, District Revenue Officer, distributed cheques for scholarships to students and death claims to beneficiaries during the programme. On the national level, LIC has distributed scholarships to the tune of Rs. 205 crore to 25.04 lakh students during 2015-2016. Vellore division of LIC alone has granted scholarships for Rs. 1.56 crore to 26,033 students during 2015-2016, according to a press release.