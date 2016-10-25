A large number of students from different schools across the district participated in the letter writing competition organised by the Department of Posts in two different centres in the city recently.

The competition was held on the title ‘India’s diversity is our strength’. The students wrote letters in Tamil, English or Hindi.

More than 60 students from Standard VI to X from a dozen different schools participated in the competition organised by the Salem East Postal Division at the Bharathi Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School, Maravaneri.

All the entries were addressed to the Prime Minister.

According to postal department sources, top three entries at the divisional level will win cash prize of Rs. 1,000, Rs. 800 and Rs. 500 respectively.

The top three entries from all the circles will be sent to the Directorate to select the best three entries at the national level. The best three entries at the circle and directorate level will win attractive prizes.