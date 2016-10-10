The Department of Posts is conducting a letter writing contest for students aged below 15 years on the topic “India’s diversity is our strength” on October 23.

The competition would be conducted at E.V.R.Nagammai Government Girls Higher Secondary School from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Students can write the letter in Tamil or English or Hindi.

The best three entries at the national level would get certificates and cash prize of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 would be given for every State.

Students interested in participating in the contest can inform their school heads or teachers and register themselves for the competition, a press release said.