To ensure better price for growers during heavy arrival

Collector M. Karunakaran has assured the farmers of establishing one more cold storage facility at Puliyangudi in addition to the one at Kadayanallur.

After inaugurating the new building of Lemon Commission Agents’ Association at T.N. Puthukkudi on Wednesday, he said the government had established a facility with a capacity of 200 tonnes at Kadayanallur to ensure better price for growers during heavy arrival and storing unsold lemon until the market conditions improved.

Following its success, similar facilities had been created at Paavoorchathram, Sankarankovil, Valliyoor and Ambasamudram for storing farm produce especially fruits, vegetables and flowers.

“Since the cold storage facilities are of great help to farmers, lemon growers of Puliyangudi have sought one more facility in their area, known for producing quality lemons having one of the biggest lemon markets in the country. The appeal will be considered positively and action taken in near future. Moreover, steps will be taken for establishing a lemon research institute through Department of Horticulture for creating new high-yielding, disease-resistant lemon varieties,” he said.

The Collector promised the growers and traders that all buses being operated via the lemon market would stop at this important point to would attract a few thousand people everyday.

When the lemon growers asked the Collector to give fresh loans through the banks, he assured them that the bankers would be instructed accordingly.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Tenkasi, Venkatesh, Joint Director of Agriculture Kanagaraj, Deputy Director of Horticulture Perumal were present.