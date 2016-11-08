The left parties on Monday celebrated the inaugural of the year long centenary celebrations of the October Revolution in erstwhile Soviet Union by hoisting party flags in different parts of the district.

On behalf of the Salem north district unit of the CPI (M), party flag was hoisted in the district office in the city and at Tirunagar, Sinneriyalkadu, Duraisaminagar, Saminathapuram and Pallapatti.

P. Thangavalu, district secretary of the CPI (M), K. Jothilakshmi, state committee member of the party, M. Murugesan, city secretary, N. Praveen Kumar, district committee member, and others spoke on the November 7 Soviet Revolution.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the October Revolution was the first advance in human history of the creation of a society free from class exploitation. It was the first successful revolution by the workers, peasants and other exploited sections to establish a new socialist society.

On behalf of the Communist Party of India (CPI), party flag was hoisted on the district office premises and at Jagir Kamanayakkanpatti. K. A. Venugopal, district secretary of the AITUC, hoisted the party flag, in the presence of A. Mohan, district secretary of the party.