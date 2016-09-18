Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi inaugurated the work on installation of Light Emitting Diode (LED) lamps from the base to Sri Thirumalaikumarasamy Temple atop the hillock at Paimpozhil on Saturday.

The installation of 37 LED lights (Rs. 45 lakh) and 8 sodium vapour lamps (Rs. 8.33 lakh) from the base to the temple will be completed on an outlay of Rs. 53.33 lakh, which has been released by the Department of Tourism.

Since the shrine attracts tourists from various parts of Tamil Nadu throughout the year, especially during ‘Courtallam season’, the road connecting the base and the temple is to be illuminated.

Ms. Rajlakshmi also reviewed the progress in the ongoing construction of ‘rajagopuram’ of the temple.

Later, she flagged off mass cleaning operation at Courtallam in which students from Sri Parasakthi Vidyalaya and Sri Parasakthi College for Women participated.

District Revenue Officer M.G. Kulandaivel, Tenkasi MP Vasanthi Murugesan, MLAs Selva Mohandas Pandian of Tenkasi, Mohamed Abubucker of Kadaynallur, District Tourism Officer Patrick William George and representatives of various local bodies participated.

