DMK MLA E.V.Velu on Friday urged the HR&CE department to replace sodium vapour lights fixed along Girivalam path with power efficient LED bulbs.

After taking up surprise inspection of the path, he said he received complaints that lights were bright in sections of Girivalam path. Since different sections of the path coming under different panchayats like Anaipiranthan, Athiyanthal, Adi Annamalai and Vengikkal etc. the corresponding panchayats were paying electricity bill for these lights with their limited resources. Considering the financial constraints of the panchayats, the previous DMK government made HR&CE responsible for paying electricity bills of the lights that illuminate Girivalam path.

The existing sodium vapour lamps consumed more power and 250 watt bulbs were required for the lights on the Girivalam path, he said. “If they don’t replace the bulbs, I would try to contribute from my constituency development fund. Even if there are hurdles in doing so, I would buy LED bulbs with contributions from my family-run charity,” he added.