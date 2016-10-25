Lecturer bags Young Scientist award

: S. Selvam, Assistant Professor, Department of Conservation and Marine Environment and Geology, V.O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, has bagged the Dr. Abdul Kalam Award for ‘Young Scientist - 2016’ organised by the Marina Labs, Research and Development, Chennai.

The award was conferred on him in recognition of his research work on new findings in groundwater field. He said here on Monday that he was one of the seven chosen for the award.

He said he was aiming to convert seawater, abundantly available in Thoothukudi, into fresh water especially to cater to the growing needs of poor households. “Several private players had installed desalination plants for the benefit the industry but I am trying new ways to turn seawater into fresh water for the common man,” he said.

C. Veerabahu, Principal, said Mr. Selvam’s research work could be used in meaningful ways for the benefit of the society and congratulated him saying he was an asset to the college, where he was an alumnus.