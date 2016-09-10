National » Tamil Nadu

Dindigul, September 10, 2016
Updated: September 10, 2016 03:11 IST

“Learning through mother tongue is effective”

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Ulrike Niklas, Professor at the University of Cologne, Germany.
PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan
Ulrike Niklas, Professor at the University of Cologne, Germany.

Learning through mother tongue is very effective, and it helps children understand the content easily. But Tamil has been losing its effect even among the Tamil population, as many Tamil parents prefer English to Tamil, according to Ulrike Niklas, Professor at the University of Cologne, Germany.

Talking to reporters after delivering the guest address at the 15th International Tamil Internet Conference held at Gandhigram Rural Institute near here on Friday, she said the 2000-year-old classical language was absolutely fit for the modern world. There was no reason to deny its use in school and university education. Learning through mother tongue would ensure the real kind of development in society, she noted.

But many Tamil parents preferred English to Tamil for learning and teaching. The children were sent to English medium schools for sheer prestige. The parents who were not able to speak a few sentences in English too sent their children to English medium schools. The children were taught to learn English to make a career. They were also told that speaking in Tamil was not advisable. Ultimately, the children would lose their mother tongue. Now, only poor people had been using their mother tongue, she lamented. Prof. Niklas said several youths in Singapore were losing their mother tongue. They could speak neither in English nor in their mother tongue perfectly. Singapore was closely on the verge of becoming a language-less state, she said.

On the development of Tamil in Germany, she said the language was taught at university level as a foreign language. To develop a new curriculum for Tamil, computer tools and online exercises were developed three years ago. “We use Whatsapp to send messages in Tamil to students to enable them to learn and understand common Tamil expressions. We motivate them to send replies in Tamil,” she added.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Live chat: How inclusive are places of worship in Tamil Nadu?

In recent times, Dalits in Nagapattinam district have 'threatened' to convert to Islam if they are not allowed to participate and perform temple rituals. This raises questions whether the state needs... »

President winds up Tamil Nadu visit

“Learning through mother tongue is effective”

‘Reduce number of colleges to improve standard’

“Students should develop Tamil computing applications”

Trouble in Vinayaka idol procession

Oriyur church fest passes off peacefully

HC rejects appeal by dismissed official

Steady inflow into Hogenakkal, Mettur Dam

14-year-old rape victim commits suicide

‘Karnataka must obey SC’


Chennai

North Chennai hopes to stay safe

Vandalur farmers not to lose fertile land to bus terminus

Last meeting of Corpn. council stretched by another day

Uber launches ridesharing option

Two injured as car rams median on ECR

President winds up Tamil Nadu visit

An Apte choice

Madurai

“Collectors cannot impose caveat on bank officials over property recovery”

Good turnout at Braille bookstall

Immanuel Sekaran’s death anniversary: Security up

Girl complains of sexual harassment by Headmaster

NGO demands arrest of all suspects in murder of Dalit activist

HC asks owner to vacate property

NGO demands arrest of all suspects in murder of Dalit activist

Winning flavours

Music They Hold Dear!

Guides exposed to practical tourism

Coimbatore

Newborn rescued from well

Woman found murdered; one held

Corporation should account for money spent: consumer forum

Swayamvaram programme for differently abled

Out of Anaikatti: Birds on my brain

Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi airport on alert for Zika virus threat

Buying seeds made easy

6.13 lakh get certificates

Anti-hijack drill at airport

Incident-free bandh on TN-Karnataka border

We are neck-deep in trouble, say T.N. farmers

Making room for the loom

SASTRA, TCS set up teacher’s training centre

Construction of integrated agri extension centres to begin soon

Puducherry

Govt. to strive for special category status instead of Statehood

New policy to provide 40% subsidy to MSMEs

New transport agency on the anvil

‘It’s important for teachers to be students’

Pay Commission to be implemented in September


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

‘Reduce number of colleges to improve standard’

To improve the standard of engineering colleges and quality of engineering education in Tamil Nadu, 50 per cent of engineering colleges in ... »