Religion

Kamba Ramayanam: Kalian Sampath, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.

Mahabharatham: Akkarakani Srinidhi , Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home, Sivasamy Salai, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.

Devi Bhagavatham: N.Sankara Sarma, Asthika Samajam, Venkateswara Nagar, Polichalur, 5 p.m.

Gita: R.Aravindan, Andhra Mahila Sabha, Luz, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Satyaprabananda, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, M.S.Salai, T.Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

Taittiriyopanishad: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati, RK Salai, Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Yoga Vasishtam: T.G.Narayanaswamy, 273-B, II Main Rd., Natesa Nagar, Virugambakkam, 6 p.m.

Navarathiri celebrations: Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Aratrikam: Paramasukhananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

General

Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations: Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao pays floral tributes to protrait of Mahatma Gandhi, Marina, 10 a.m.; Baskar Dental Foundation, Free dental camp, Sri Viveka Institute of Dental Health, T.Nagar, 9 a.m.; medical camp, Kalikambal temple, Thambuchetty St., Broadway, 9 a.m.; Seva Chakkara Gurukula Primary school, Sami Pillai St., Choolai, 11 a.m.; Gandhi Mandapam, Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao participates, 5 p.m.

Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan: Inauguraton of Khadi sales, Governor Vidyasagar Rao participates, Anna Salai, 10.20 a.m.

Madras Canine Club: 21st and 22nd ECI International Dog shows, N. Ravi Director of Kasturi & Sons Ltd. participates, Shiva Parvathi Pushpa Garden, Maduravoyal, 5.30 p.m.

Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu: Meeting, Shri Ramdayal Kalavati Khemka Agarwal Sabha Bhavan, Bajanai Koil St., Naduvankarai, 10.30 a.m.

Akhil Bharatiya Adiwasi Vikas Parishad: Seminar on continuing human rights violations on the Scheduled Tribes of India, WUS Centre, Chetpet, 11 a.m.

MTS Academy: Arivukalanjiyam awards presentation ceremony, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 10 a.m.

ICF: Inauguration of art gallery, Chennai Rail Museum, New Avadi Rd., 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Government TASMAC Workers Association: Meeting, ICSA, Pantheon Rd., Noon.

Tamil Nadu Senior Agro Technologists Forum: Meeting, Hotel Palmgrove, 9 a.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Organisation: Cleanliness drive, Greenways Road MRTS railway station, 8 a.m.

Loyola Alumni Association: Alumni day, Loyola college, 10 a.m.

Safe Food Alliance: Seed Satyagraha, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, CIT Nagar East, 10 a.m.

Sevabharathi Tamil Nadu-Southern Railway: Operation clean drive, Tambaram Sanatorium railway station, 8 a.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Free eye cataract screening camp, Thalapathi Vinayagam Matric.HSS., Thiru.Vi.Ka. St., Tiruttani, 9 a.m.

Dr.Ambedkar Academy The People’s Educational Trust: Meeting, Kavery Colony, Anna Nagar East, 6.30 p.m.