Religion
Gita: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Sankaralayam, Spurtank Rd., Chetpet, 11 a.m.
Thiruvallikeni Kandene: Raza Narayanan, Adhikesava Perumal temple, Chintadripet, 6 p.m.
Thiruvasagam: Apavargananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.
Vidhura Neethi: B.Sundar Kumar, Kamakshi Sathsangam, Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, 7 p.m.
Atma Bodha: Baskar Ramamurthy, Parsn Renascence, Mambakkam Main Rd., Medavakkam, 7.15 a.m.
Nampillai Vaibhavam: Kidambi Narayanan, Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Matam, Old Washermenpet, 6.45 p.m.
Thelivuravae Arinthiduthal: Ramanan, Tattvaloka, Eldams Rd., 6.30 p.m.
Guided meditation: Mahamedhananda, Vivekananda House, Kamarajar Salai, Triplicane, 7 p.m.
Appayya Dikshitha Foundation: Gajanana, 2/36, Shanthi Nagar 3rd St., Ashok Nagar, 4 p.m.
Culture
Grooming Artistic Innovation and Talent: GAIT festival-2016, The Music Academy, 10.30 a.m.
Goethe Institut-Max Mueller Bhavan: Cinema Rendezvous, 5th St., Rutland Gate, 9.30 a.m.
Canopo Illuminating Tiny Minds-Camlin: Drawing workshop for kids, Rajasekaran St., Mylapore, 10 a.m.
Aran: Review of parallel cinema, Tamil Nadu Film Musicians Associations, Vadapalani, 4 p.m.
Notion Press: Fiction writing and publishing workshop, Hotel Savera, 10.30 a.m.
General
Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry: G.Ramachandran memorial lecture, Union Minister Jayant Sinha participates, Hotel My Fortune, Cathedral Rd., 5 p.m.
Chennai International Centre: Panel discussion on ‘Uncomprising Ethics for a compromised world,’ Madras School of Economics, Kotturpuram, 6.30 p.m.
Repco Bank: Foundation day, Krishna Gana Sabha, Maharajapuram Santhanam Salai, T.Nagar.
Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children: Conference on early intervention in mental retardation and associated disabilities, Hotel Savera, 4 p.m.
Southern India Education Trust-Majlis: Seminar on Muslim Personal Law in the present context, JBAS College, Teynampet, 3 p.m.