Lawyers should be seen as peacemakers: Gurumurthy

Editor of the Thuglak magazine S. Gurumurthy on Friday asked the newly-enrolled lawyers of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to legal studies.

Delivering a special address on Professional Ethics and Etiquette after the enrolment of 481 lawyers at the Bar Council’s auditorium here, he said that lawyers should be peacemakers. “I never allow people to fight...In fact, in the corporate world, I am known as a peacemaker. You should be seen as a peacemaker, not someone who issues legal notices immediately. The lawyer has a very big responsibility, in a family-based society like ours,” he said.

“Articulation is important. Knowledge is even more important. Pursuit of knowledge is still more important,” said Mr. Gurumurthy. He urged the newly-enrolled lawyers to go beyond mere intelligence and become intellectuals who perform cross-disciplinary investigations. “Study of law is not a straitjacket affair. You must read and read and read. That opens you to endless possibilities of knowledge,” he said.

When journalists sought his reaction to the recent sharp comments made by a couple of Ministers to his Tweet calling certain AIADMK leaders “impotent”, Mr. Gurumurthy said, “You can read my response to whatever has been said in the coming issue of Thuglak magazine.”

Since a section of lawyers had reportedly planned to stage a protest against Mr. Gurumurthy, elaborate security arrangements had been made at the venue. However, nothing untoward happened.

S. Prabakaran, chairman of the BCTNP, presided over the event.