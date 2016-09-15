Praveena, a lawyer, has preferred a complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Anbu Selvi against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy for his tweet on Cauvery dispute.

She said that Dr. Swamy had tweeted on September 6 that the people of Tamil Nadu instead of approaching Karnataka Government with a begging bowl for water in River Cauvery, could themselves convert sea water into drinking water using latest technologies. She said that the tweet has created ill-will among the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and the statement was against national interest.