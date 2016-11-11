The fear of getting embroiled in a police investigation and being subjected to the rigours of legal procedure often keeps bystanders from getting involved in the rescue of road accident victims.

To negate this, the State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to bring in the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation during emergency situations) Bill to ensure quick medical aid for accident victims and encourage people to offer first aid to victims without the fear of legal wrangles.

The Bill is to encourage citizens to offer assistance without the fear of criminal or civil liability. In the absence of a national legislation on the subject, in October 2014 the Supreme Court directed the Union government to frame guidelines for the protection of ‘Good Samaritans’, or helpful bystanders, and a Standard Operating Procedure to make them work.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said the Bill would have a provision for reimbursing the expenses incurred by the Good Samaritan in the process of helping the accident victim, including the taxi fare for taking the victim to hospital.

A sum of Rs. 5 crore has been set aside for the purpose. The provisions will also ensure that Good Samaritans are not repeatedly summoned to attend court proceedings and other legal obligations related to the accident, Mr. Jayachandra said.

It would be mandatory for private/government hospitals to provide medical aid to the victims, without waiting for procedure to follow, Mr. Jayachandra said.

Organ Transplant Institute

The Cabinet has cleared a proposal for setting up an institute of organ transplant on the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru.

It is to be set-up with private participation and would have a 200-bed capacity. The State government has provided Rs. 76 cr. for the project.

The proposed institute will have organ transplant facilities for the poor free of cost or with a nominal fee. This includes liver transplantation at a cost of a maximum of Rs. 4 lakh, as opposed to the nearly Rs. 25 lakh in private hospitals, he said.