Institutions that teach law should introduce syllabus on a par with global standards, said F. M. Ibrahim Kalifullah, a former judge of Supreme Court.

He was speaking at the valediction of a conference on ‘Contemporary legal education in the globalised world’ here on Sunday.

Mr. Ibrahim Kalifullah said that he favoured a universalised examination pattern, and evaluation system.

A research wing on court proceedings too should be set up, he added.

Judges should share their knowledge, and experiences with students often. College managements should prepare a book on the discussions of the conference and distribute it among authorities concerned for action.

V. Vijayakumar from National Law School of India, Bengaluru, in his presidential address, said that legal education needs to be refined and classified further. Introduction of Law subject at school level should be made mandatory.

A. P. Mishra, anther former Judge of Supreme Court inaugurated the conference on Saturday. He urged law students to cultivate discipline, devotion, and dedication for better law practice.

T.N.Vallinayagam, a former judge of Madras High Court, presided over the inaugural function.

R.V. Dhanapalan, founder and chairman of the college, and Begum Fatima, principal, spoke.