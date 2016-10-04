19,372 file their papers for 5,175 positions in Tirunelveli district

A total of 19,372 candidates filed their nominations for the 5,175 positions in the rural and urban local bodies in the district as the last day for filing of nominations witnessed heavy surge in the number of aspirants mobbing the offices of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers.

District panchayat ward member – 99 persons filed nominations on the last day today (Now, 183 candidates have filed nominations for 26 posts); panchayat union ward member - 997 (1,519 candidates for 266 posts); village panchayat president – 870 (2,629 candidates for 425 posts); village panchayat ward member – 3,626 (10,680 candidates for 3,636 posts); corporation councillor – 364 (616 candidates for 55 posts); municipal councillor – 657 (1,056 candidates for 195 posts); town panchayat ward member – 1,527 (2,689 candidates for 572 posts).

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi district, 12,554 nominations have been received for the 3,945 posts in the local bodies.

District panchayat ward member – 108 for 17 posts; panchayat union ward member – 1,008 for 174 posts; village panchayat president – 2,167 for 403 posts; village panchayat ward member – 7,243 for 2,943 posts; corporation councillor – 427 for 60 posts; municipal councillor – 334 for 54 posts; town panchayat ward member – 1,267 for 294 posts.

Nagercoil

AIADMK candidates for all the 52 wards in Nagercoil Municipality filed their nomination papers in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and district secretary A. Vijaya Kumar and a majority of the DMK candidates also filed their papers on Monday, the last day of filing of nominations for the local body elections.

Nagercoil Municipal Chairman and BJP candidate M. Meena Dev and BJP candidates also filed their papers.

Traffic around the municipality was chocked in the morning, as large number of people thronged the office for filing nominations or accompanied the candidates.

Similarly, a large number of people thronged Colachel, Kuzhithurai and Padmanabhapuram Municipalities. Filing of nominations ended peacefully for the four municipalities, 55 town panchayats and 95 village panchayats on Monday, officials said.

DMK candidates filed their nomination papers for the Agasteeswaram town panchayat in Kanniyakumari after a brief rally.

As many as 8,432 candidates filed their nomination papers during the last one week for 2216 posts in local bodies in Kanniyakumari district.

A total of 56 candidates filed nominations for 11 District Panchayat Ward Councillors, 518 for Panchayat Union Wards, 527 for Village Panchayat Presidents, 2803 for village panchayat wards, 576 candidates filed nominations for 118 municipality wards and a maximum number of 3952 filed nomination paper for 897 town panchayat ward councillors.