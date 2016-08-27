The last date for submission of applications by undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil. and diploma course students of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University for getting their degrees has been extended till August 29 as the 24th convocation will be held in September.

In a statement, A. John De Britto, Registrar, said Ph.D. scholars and the candidates who had secured the first rank in various disciplines in April 2016 would get their degrees in person at the convocation if they submitted their applications along with the prescribed fee. All other candidates who became eligible to receive the degrees through April 2016 and earlier examinations would get their degrees in absentia by submitting the applications along with the fee.

While the last date for submission of application by the Ph.D. scholars was August 30, undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil. students and diploma-holders should submit their applications on or before August 29.

The convocation application forms could be downloaded from www.msuniv.ac.in, the MSU’s website. Candidates could also obtain application forms from the colleges where they studied last, the office of the Controller of Examination, the office of the Distance and Continuing Education at Abhishekapatti or MSU Study Centre at S.T. Hindu College, Nagercoil.

Filled-in applications should be sent along with the fee of Rs. 325 that included the cost of the application by Demand Draft drawn from a nationalised bank in favour of the Registrar, MSU, payable at Tirunelveli or through Indian Bank Challan Account Number 925398556 and duly forwarded by the principal of the college where they studied last.

Candidates who have completed their degree courses through the DD and CE should send their applications duly forwarded by the Director, DD and CE, MSU.

“Regular students, who have already applied through their colleges along with the fee of Rs. 300 for April 2016 examinations need not apply,” said Dr. Britto.