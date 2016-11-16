VELLORE: The 4th battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Thakkolam, Arakkonam, was allotted 105.52 acres of land. The district administration bifurcated the land belonging to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and has allotted 105.2 acres to NDRF. As per an order issued on November 15, 249.73 hectare of land in Nagarikuppam, Uriyur, Thakkolam and Anandhapuram villages in Arakkonam taluk belonged to CISF. Of this, 105.52 acres in Nagarikuppam and Uriyur villages have been transferred to NDRF.

