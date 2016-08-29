Owners of patta lands have gone to court against the move

Six months after Chief Minister Jayalalithaa laid the foundation stone for the 1,600 MW Uppur supercritical thermal power plant and handed over the Rs. 5,580-crore contract order to it, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) has been unable to make much headway, apparently because of official apathy.

After receiving the order, BHEL began establishing boiler, turbine and generators, but the work has come to a standstill as there is delay on the part of the government in issuing notification under Section 3 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act for taking over 767.83 acres of patta lands. Sources told The Hindu that the District Collector here, after issuing a notification under Section 3 (2) of the Act in November 2015 and hearing objections from landowners, passed an order overruling their objections in January and paving the way for takeover of the land.

However, the government was yet to issue the notification under Section 3 (1) of the Act and publish it in the gazette for taking over the land. Energy, Revenue and Finance departments had cleared the files and they had been pending with the Chief Minister’s Office for nearly three months, they said.

Although the BHEL had taken possession of 229.59 acres of poromboke land, it could not proceed as patta lands came in-between in the boiler, turbine, and generator package work, the sources said. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation deposited Rs. 5.22 crore with the government for awarding compensation to landowners and awaited the government notification.

Meanwhile, a section of patta landowners had moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, challenging takeover of their lands and obtained an order restoring status quo in November 2015. However, the Energy and Revenue secretaries, cited as respondents, were yet to file counter in the case. A second batch of landowners had obtained similar orders. As this section cited TANGEDCO, Collector and Ministry of Environment and Forest as respondents, the power utility had taken the initiative to file the counter. It had sent the draft and after it was vetted by Energy Department, the counter was likely to be filed before the Madurai Bench next week, the sources added.