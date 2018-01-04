Lakshmi leaves for 48-day rejuvenation camp

A priest of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple, performing puja to the temple elephant Lakshmi on Wednesday, before she embarked on her journey to Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district to attend the 48-day rejuvenation camp. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

The star attraction of Manakula Vinayagar Temple and the much adored 28-year-old elephant Lakshmi is all set for the 48-day rejuvenation camp.

Manakula Vinayagar Temple authorities on Wednesday informed that Lakshmi would be taken to the rejuvenation camp organised by the Tamil Nadu government in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

“This annual rejuvenation camp will be held for 48 days starting from Thursday. Nearly 54 elephants are expected to come to the camp on the Bhavani river bed. Officers from the forest department, doctors from animal husbandry and dieticians will be present at the camp to monitor the health of the elephants coming from various temples across Tamil Nadu,” said the temple authorities.

Lakshmi will be accompanied by 9-year-old Prakruti from Tirunallar Saneeswaran Temple.

Lakshmi was donated when she was 10 years old when R.V.Janakiraman was the Chief Minister.

As on Tuesday evening, 24 elephants from various temples were brought to the camp site. Electric fencing has been set up to prevent wild elephants entering the camp. Officials of HR&CE are present at the camp, which will be inaugurated at 9.30 a.m on Thursday.