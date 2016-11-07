Absence of lighting facilities at newly constructed subway which connects the Junction Main Road with Old Suramangalam is posing difficulties to vehicle users and pedestrians.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The absence of lighting facility in the newly constructed underpass near Salem Railway Junction is posing much hardship to both the vehicle users and pedestrians alike.

The underpass connecting Salem Junction area with Old Suramangalam was thrown open to public by the Chief Minister in March last. The project was executed by both the Railways and State Government.

The new facility connected junction area with Old Suramangalam and other surrounding localities on the Salem Steel Plant Road and is being utilised by a large number of people round the clock, including many railway staff. The people residing in the residential localities in Old Suramangalam and other areas employed in the government offices and private establishments in the city return back late in the evening hours. Moreover, many people who visit the hospitals and commercial hubs use the underpass for returning back home in the late evening hours.

The weekly market at Old Suramangalam attracts a large number of people from Salem city, particularly during the evening hours.

The darkness in the absence of any lighting facility in the underpass is posing much hardship to them.

With the Salem Railway Division launching the work of establishing a second entrance at Old Suramangalam, the other side of the Railway Junction, to reduce congestion at the main entrance, the underpass is expected to be of immense use to the commuters, too.