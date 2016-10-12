Kurinji flowers (Strobilanthes kunthiana), which blooms once in 12 years, have started blooming at Mulligoor near Mukurthi National Park.

The flower, a hallmark of the Western Ghats, is said to have given The Nilgiris its iconic name.

The plant that blooms in synchronicity with other members of its species, known as masting or mass seeding, used to carpet the upper slopes of The Nilgiris and other parts of the Western Ghats. However, due to habitat loss, several of the 45 species of Strobilanthes found in India are said to be threatened with extinction.

Speaking to The Hindu , Dr V. Ramsundar, a horticulturist, said that the species is commonly found in The Nilgiris, Palani Hills, Shevaroy Hills in Tamil Nadu and at Idukki in Kerala.

“Few of the related species are highly endangered, especially Strobilanthes ciliates. Their numbers have dwindled due to human interference by way of tea plantations, construction of houses and clearing of forest for agriculture. Steps should be taken to preserve these endangered species from extinction,” Mr Ramsundar said. The horticulturist said that in recent years, the blooming cycle that used to take 12 years to complete has reduced to one cycle occurring every three to four years. He said that climate change, along with the disappearance of much of the plants seed predators, could be one of the reasons for this phenomena.

“Since 2004, I have seen the plant bloom three of four times within the time it takes to complete one cycle. Climate change could be a stimulative factor for its sporadic flowering, while the decrease in the number of its predators, such as jungle fowl, could also be another contributing factor,” he added.