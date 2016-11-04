The Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) attached to the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department is providing scholarship to the students pursing degree courses in arts and science colleges to the wards of ex-servicemen.

The eligible candidates can upload the details of documents such as relieving order of the ex-servicemen, identity card, bonafide certificate provided by the college, details of bank pass book (State Bank of India / Punjab National Bank), Aadhaar card, along with a self declaration that the candidate had not received any financial assistance from other sources, in the website: www.ksb.gov.in .

They should download and handover the same at the office of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board office at the collectorate, an official press release issued here on Thursday said.

Banned fishing

nets seized

The Fisheries Department officials seized two banned fishing nets and three coracles in violation of norms in the water spread area of Mettur Dam recently. A team of the department on a routine patrol duty spotted a team of fishermen fishing in River Cauvery in Pannavadi area using banned nets. On seeing the officials, the fishermen managed to escape.

Bullock carts seized

The revenue officials seized five bullock carts involved in illicit sand mining in River Swetha near Gangavalli recently. A team of officials on a routine patrol duty in Gangavalli and Kadambur areas spotted the carts mining river sand without permission and effected their seizure.