For some days now, the 14-lane toll plaza in Krishnagiri gives the impression as if the toll way was no more in use. For a toll plaza that usually witnesses the second highest vehicular traffic in the State next only to Sriperambudur, this desolation is sharp and out of place.

The past fortnight has seen a steady decline in the traffic ever since protests erupted over the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing. Flow of traffic dipped further in the past week as protests boiled over to violence.

“From September 6, traffic started to reduce. But it fell sharply from September 11,” says Bhaskar Reddy, toll manager at the Krishnagiri toll plaza.

On an average, the toll plaza witnesses a traffic of 28,000 to 30,000 vehicles a day fetching an average revenue of Rs. 28 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh. The weekends, especially Fridays and Sundays, witness an average of 32,000 vehicles each fetching an average revenue of Rs.32 lakh a day. The average vehicle traffic per day over the past week was just about 14,000, bringing down the revenue to less than Rs.14 lakh a day.

Anyone who has waited along the kilometre-long toll line ahead of a long holiday weekend would know the true traffic flow at the Krishnaigiri toll way.

However, on Sunday, the toll plaza witnessed an average traffic of 18,000 vehicles.

Similarly, the Attibele toll plaza at the inter-State border too would be witnessing a fall in traffic. However, in terms of revenue, toll fares are far minimal in Attibele than in Krishnagiri, says Mr.Reddy.