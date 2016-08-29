Thanks to rain:Children playing in Danishpet Lake in Salem district. -Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Kotteri Lake at Kadayampatti block, one of the major water bodies of the district, is fast filling up thanks to the widespread rainfall in the Yercaud hills in the last few days.

The Kotteri Lake accounted for a water spread area of 250 acres. It receives water from River Sarabanga which originates from the Yercaud hills.

Thanks to the widespread rainfall in the catchment areas about a fortnight ago, River Sarabanga carried heavy flow of water. The Danishpet Lake supplied by River Sarabanga got filled up a couple of week ago and the surplussing water was flowing into Kotteri and Kullamudaiyan lakes.

However, the rainfall subsided all of a sudden then.

Meanwhile, the catchment areas of River Sarabanga received heavy rain in the last few days, leading to heavy flow of water in the river once again.

With the water reaching Kotteri Lake, it is fast filling up.

With the continuation of rainfall, the Kotteri Lake is expected to surplus in a day or two, according to official sources. The comfortable water level in Danishpet, Kotteri and Kullamudaiyan lakes has brought much delight to the farming community and the local people alike, as it has enabled in improving the ground water level to a big extent.