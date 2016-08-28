Singapore government played the song "Thanjavuru Manneduthu" from the film Porkalam at the beginning of the State funeral for two-time President S.R. Nathan.

Many must have found it strange that the Singapore government played the song “Thanjavuru Manneduthu” from the film Porkalam at the beginning of the State funeral for two-time President S.R. Nathan. But, lyricist Vairamuthu did not.

“He once told me that of all my songs, particularly this number, evoked inexpressible feeling. He could never locate the birth place of his ancestors in Tamil Nadu and he would take solace that it could be one of the places that finds reference in the song,” said Mr. Vairamuthu.

“I received a lot of calls from Singapore immediately after the song was played in the presence of leaders and representatives of various governments who attended the funeral. The Chinese and Malay people were keen on figuring out its meaning and the Tamils who were present on the occasion had translated the lines for them.”

It is also a strange coincidence that Oscar-winning music director A.R. Rahman included in his concert at the United Nations (UN) a Tamil film song. The performance was held to mark the 70 Indian Independence Day and the birth centenary of Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi, the first Indian to perform at the United Nations General Assembly hall.

Though he rendered the songs popularised by M.S. Subbulakshmi and Sufi songs and ‘Jai Ho’, the song by Mr. Vairamuthu from Maniratnam’s Kannathil Mutthamittal, “Vellai Pookal Ulagamengum Malargavey; Vidiyum Poomi Amaithikaka Vidikavey” (Let white flowers bloom all over the world; When it dawns, let it dawn for peace), which stressed the idea of world peace, proved more appropriate.