A knitwear industry worker was killed in a road accident near Sankarankovil on Monday while four of his relatives sustained grievous injury.

Police said V. Thiraviyam (36) of Arunachalapuram near Surandai, working in a Tirupur-based knitwear industry, was coming to his native place in a car along with his relative Raj alias Ramasamy (40), his wife Sumathi (31) and daughters Pavisha (13) and Hema (10) to attend a temple festival in their native place.

When they were crossing Sankarankovil, the car dashed against a stationary lorry from behind in which Thiraviyam was killed on the spot while all others sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a hospital by the police and fire and rescue services personnel.

Sankarankovil Taluk police are investigating.

In another mishap, C. Annapushpam (75) of A.R. Line in Palayamkottai was knocked down by a speeding car when she was crossing a road on Sunday evening. After being admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital she succumbed to her injuries around midnight.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Investigation Wing police have picked up car driver Gnanaiah (32) of Palayamkottai.