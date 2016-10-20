Showcasing the knitwear collections for autumn/winter/mid-summer seasons in 2017, the 43rd India International Knit Fair (IIKF) commenced here on Wednesday.

The three-day fair was organised by India Knit Fair Association and supported by bodies like Apparel Export Promotion Council and Tirupur Exporters Association. Apart from the usual display of apparels/fabrics made by manufacturers from across the country, this edition of the IIKF had an added attraction.

It was the display of an exquisite collection of indigenous fashion designs developed by students of NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion.

“Usually, the institute sets up stall in the fair every year. But, this is the first time we are displaying the designs so as to show the cluster’s prowess in the area and gain the attention of foreign buyers. Till now, the knitwear industry in Tirupur cluster depended on the designs provided by the foreign buyers.

“Projecting our own designs will help build native brands”, said R. Shrinivasan, a prominent industrialist and chairman of academic committee of NIFT-TEA Institute.