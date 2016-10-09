He was rushed to the hospital at around 3 a.m. on Sunday after he complained of pain in the stomach.

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, a former Minister and current MLA of Aruppukottai, has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

He was rushed to the hospital at around 3 a.m. on Sunday after he complained of stomach ache.

His condition is said to be stable.