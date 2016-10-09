He was rushed to the hospital at around 3 a.m. on Sunday after he complained of pain in the stomach.
K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, a former Minister and current MLA of Aruppukottai, has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.
He was rushed to the hospital at around 3 a.m. on Sunday after he complained of stomach ache.
His condition is said to be stable.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.