A King Cobra, which was captured near Gudalur, was released into the nearby forest on Thursday.

A 14-foot-long King Cobra was rescued by the Gudalur Division of the Forest Department near a tea plantation in Chadivayal on Wednesday.

It was released into a reserve forest on Thursday after veterinarians checked its health condition and declared it to be fit for release.

P. K. Dileep, District Forest Officer (Gudalur Division), said that the rangers involved in the operation used snake tongs and a cage to safely capture and contain the reptile.

It was then taken to the field office where veterinarians checked whether the snake had any injuries and if it was sick. The animal was released into a forest in Nadugani on Thursday.

‘Excellent work’

“We had to handle the reptile with extreme care, as they are highly venomous, and our field staff did excellent work to capture, contain, treat and release the animal,” Mr. Dileep added.