Relatives and friends of a farmer from Karattupalayam in Kodumudi block, who allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Sunday owing to financial distress, received his body following post-mortem, after staging a protest late on Monday evening at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

Before dying, the victim, identified as Ramalingam, who was admitted to the Kodumudi Government Hospital, had reportedly told the police that he had resorted to the extreme step due to agony over the withering of turmeric crop on his three-and-a-half-acre farm land.

Espousing the farmer’s cause, Kalingarayan Madhagu Pasana Sabhai secretary Selvakumar said earlier in the day that the body would be accepted only after the State government compensated the farmer’s family with a solatium of Rs. 30 lakh.

He also demanded a job for any of the victim’s children and an assurance by the district administration to release water into the Kalingarayan Canal.

Erode District Collector S. Prabakar had reportedly told the Sabhai representatives that a proposal for special wetting had been submitted to the Irrigation Department Secretary.

Revenue Department officials subsequently held talks with the representatives of the Sabhai and prevailed upon them to take the body home with an assurance of resumption of talks later this week.

