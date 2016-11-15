Relatives and friends of a farmer of Karattupalayam in Kodumudi block, who allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Sunday due to financial distress, received his body following post-mortem after staging a protest late on Monday evening at the Government Headquarters Hospital.

Before dying, the farmer Ramalingam, who was admitted to the Kodumudi Government Hospital, had reportedly told the police that he had taken the extreme step due to agony over withering of turmeric crop on his three-and-a-half-acre farm.

Espousing the farmer’s cause, Kalingarayan Madhagu Pasana Sabhai secretary Selvakumar said earlier in the day that the body would be accepted only after the government compensated the farmer’s family with a solatium of Rs. 30 lakh.

He also demanded a job for any of his children and an assurance by the district administration to release water into the Kalingarayan Canal.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eashwaran who called on family members of the deceased farmer at the Government Headquarters Hospital also echoed the same.

Erode District Collector S. Prabakar had reportedly told the Sabhai representatives that a proposal for special wetting had been submitted to the Irrigation Department Secretary.

Revenue Department officials subsequently held talks with the representatives of the Sabhai and prevailed upon them to take the body home with an assurance of resumption of talks later this week.