BUBBLING ENERGY:School children took part enthusiastically in Kidathon organised at Thindal by service organisations for creating awareness on saving trees in Erode district on Sunday.- PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

A kidathon organised jointly by The Indian Public School and Erode Spices Round Table 211, to promote health of kids and carry out tree plantations attracted over 500 children.

The marathon by kids on the theme ‘Save Trees Save Planet’ was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar at Velalar Vidyalaya from where they reached The Indian Public School, the destination point, through Rangampalayam.

En route, the students were facilitated by Erode Siragugal and Selva Charitable Trust to plant several hundreds of saplings.

According to the organisers, the event involving kids was first of its kind.