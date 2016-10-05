The target for the Deepavali special sales of khadi and handloom items at khadi kraft outlets in the district has been fixed at Rs. 56 lakh.

Collector M. Asia Mariam inaugurated the special sales at the khadi outlet near bus stand here on Sunday. She paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and inaugurated the sale.

She said that Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board had fixed a target of Rs. 52 lakh for Deepavali 2015 which the outlets had achieved. For the current year, the target was fixed at Rs. 56 lakh, she said and expressed confidence that the target would be achieved.

To improve the sales, a special discount of 30 per cent would be offered to khadi, polyester and silk products while 20 per cent discount would be offered for mats. She said that loan facility was also available to government employees, teachers and employees of private companies during purchase of products.

She said that the discount was available at all three outlets functioning in the district at Namakkal, Tiruchengodu and Senthamangalam. Namakkal Revenue Divisional officer M. Rajsekaran, Assistant Director of Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board (in-charge) P.N. Giriiyappan, and outlet manager P. Kalyani were present.