Remembering Bapu:Collector S.A. Raman garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Vellore on Sunday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Vellore Collector S.A. Raman garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary on Sunday.

He also launched khadi sales at Khadi Kraft showroom on Arcot Road and Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan at Sarathi Maaligai.

There are three Khadi Kraft outlets in Vellore district under the control of the assistant director of Khadi and Village Industries Board at Vellore, Arcot and Arakkonam, besides a ‘Grama Shilpa’ at Ranipet.

The board has fixed a target of Rs. 56 lakh for this year’s Deepavali khadi sale and Rs. 93 lakh as the annual target. The board has been taking steps to set up temporary khadi sale outlets at many panchayat union offices and assistant elementary education offices to achieve this target, a release said.

The board has announced discounts for Deepavali special sales – 30 per cent for khadi products, 30 per cent for silk, 20 per cent for woollen and 30 per cent for polyester.

Khadi and village products are being sold at the showrooms in the district. The khadi and polyester sold at these outlets are from Tirupur while the silk varieties are from places such as Kancheepuram, Salem, Ammapettai, Kumbakonam and Arni. To improve the living standard of the rural population, khadi garments manufactured by villagers alone are sold at the shops, the release said.

For Deepavali 2015 and Pongal 2016, the board had fixed a sales target of Rs. 100 lakh. It achieved sales to the tune of Rs. 57 lakh. Revenue Divisional Officer (Vellore) Ajay Srinivasan and assistant director of Khadi and Village Industries Board Bhanumathi Krishnamoorthy were present.

The Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan run by the North Arcot Sarvodaya Sangh has launched its Deepavali khadi and silk sale.

A release said the showroom has been putting up a “Kolu” exhibition-cum-sale during Navaratri for 39 years. It achieved sales worth Rs. 11.87 lakh last year, and has made arrangements to achieve sales to the tune of Rs. 15 lakh this year.

They are planning to implement the scheme under the Khadi Reform and Development Programme for 2016-2017 to provide jobs and set up a new unit, the release said.

Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha also observed Gandhi Jayanthi. Col S. Debnath, commanding officer of 10 TN Battalion of the National Cadet Corps, took part. The Hindi Day was also celebrated on the occasion. K. Raja, executive committee member (north zone) of the sabha, was present, a release said.

Tiruvannamalai Collector Prasanth M. Wadnere launched khadi sales at a khadi showroom.