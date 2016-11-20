A special team of police seized 850 litres of subsidised kerosene from a car in Samiyarmadam in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. Driver C. Murugan (28) of Samiyarmadam and cleaner A. Shajin (23) of Kannur were arrested in this connection.

The police team, led by sub-Inspector U. Senthilvel, formed to prevent sand smuggling intercepted the car on suspicion during patrol and found the kerosene, which is supplied by the Fisheries Department to fishing boats, in the car.

The seized kerosene, car and the arrested persons were handed over to Thiruvattar police. Subsequently, the kerosene and the culprits were handed over to the Food Cell wing of the district police for further investigation.