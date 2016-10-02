A seven-member delegation of Kenyan tea growers and businessmen, part of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), visited the Nilgiris earlier this week to study Speciality Nilgiris Teas.

The KTDA is a prominent small tea growers’ apex production and marketing organisation. The team visited many plantations across the Nilgiris, as well as processing units ad visited plantations belonging to Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro & Small Tea Growers and Farmers Development Society (NSTF), a press release from the society read.

H.N. Sivan, founder-president of NSTF, said that it was understood during interactions with their peers from the African continent, that the worldwide demand for Speciality Green Tea and Orthodox Tea was picking up at annual growth rate of 30-40 per cent.

“The Speciality Teas are generally light teas having good flavour and taste. In this category, the Nilgiris Speciality Teas are in great demand internationally,” he said.

The NSTF is concentrating efforts to producing speciality teas by establishing micro and mini factories for its small farmers. They are hoping to start plantations replicating the Kenyan KTDA business model in order to attract good prices for their own varieties of green tea.

“The six lakh Kenyan small tea growers, who each have around one acre of land are getting around Rs. 42 per kilo of green tea leaves . They follow a genuine price sharing formula of 75:25,” a press release from NSTF read.

The NSTF is exploring the possibility of having a long term business relationship with the KTDA.