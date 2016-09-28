Principal of Kongu Engineering College (KEC), Perundurai, S. Kuppuswami, has been honoured with the ‘Outstanding Engineer Award’ for 2016 by the Coimbatore Local Centre of Institution of Engineers (India).

Prof. Kuppuswami received the award earlier this month during the 49th Engineers Day celebration organised by the Coimbatore Local Centre at PSG College of Technology, in commemoration of 156th birthday of Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya.

The Award was given to Prof. Kuppuswamy in the field of Computer Science and Engineering in recognition of his achievements, contributions and excellence in the area. The Kongu Vellalar Institute of Technology Trust that runs KEC felicitated Prof. Kuppuswami on his achievement at a function. College Correspondent A. Venkatachalam, KVITT president Parameswari Lingamurthy and other functionaries took part.