Kausalya seeks continued security from police

more-in

Kausalya, whose father was among six people to be awarded the death sentence for conspiring to kill her husband Shankar, has urged the police to continue protecting her and act against those who post defamatory content against her on social media sites.

Addressing reporters along with Dalit rights activist Kathir in Udumalpet on Friday, she said she continued to fear for her life.

“I am not sure what the casteist forces are conspiring against me. Those who had planned for eight months to finish off my husband Shankar and me are capable of unleashing violence in the future. The police, therefore, should continue giving me security,” she said.

Ms. Kausalya reiterated that she would continue her struggle against caste discrimination and violence, and as part of the struggle, would appeal against the acquittal of her mother, uncle and another accused in the murder case.

Mr. Kathir said they had approached lawyers in this regard and would take a position once they obtained relevant documents from the trial court.

As for the defamatory posts against Ms. Kausalya, he said the cyber crime police should register a case against those who posted abusive and casteist comments. In fact, the courts should take suo motu cognisance of such posts to provide justice to the girl.

Ms. Kausalya said she would also fight for a special law against honour killings and this fight would continue till her end. Mr. Kathir said that the Tamil Nadu government was the only one in the country that had neither accepted nor rejected incidents of honour killings in an affidavit to the Supreme Court. Twenty-nine other governments had accepted incidents in their State. He clarified that Ms. Kausalya’s struggle would be for a special law and against casteist forces, and not against the government.

In response to a question, she said she had been getting the State government’s monthly assistance and planned to take up a job after completing higher studies. She also spoke about her plans for expanding the institute she ran in her husband’s name.