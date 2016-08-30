DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Monday alleged that the unilateral approach and failure of the AIADMK government to convene an all-party meeting and elicit the opinion of Opposition leaders on major issues had led to neighbouring States like Karnataka and Kerala constructing bridges across rivers.

“Karnataka says it will not release Cauvery water and plans to construct a dam at Mekadatu and Kerala announces its decision to construct a dam across Siruvani. It affects the people of Tamil Nadu, but the AIADMK government never pays any attention to these issues,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Karunanidhi said an all-party delegation from Karnataka had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made a representation to him on their State’s plan to construct dam at Mekadatu.

“Did the Tamil Nadu government make any such efforts to represent the problems of farmers in Tamil Nadu,” he asked.