Karnataka on Saturday sought an urgent review of the Supreme Court orders to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), saying the directions amounted to judicial legislation.

It also violated the National Water Policy of 2012 which gives Karnataka's requirement for drinking water first priority over Tamil Nadu’s need for water.

The review petition, filed in the Supreme Court a day after the court directed the Centre to set up the CMB by October 4, contends that the judicial orders consecutively passed on September 20, 27 and 30 to release Cauvery water and form the CMB had gravely prejudiced the Karnataka people’s right to life. For one, Karnataka said its civil appeal against the 2007 final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal was still pending consideration in the Supreme Court. Secondly, the September orders contravened a decision of the Supreme Court on December 3, 2013, to put on hold the formation of the CMB till the civil appeal was decided.

In 2013, the Supreme Court had refused Tamil Nadu's plea to set up the CMB.

Karnataka argued that the constitution of the CMB was a legislative function and was a “miscarriage of justice.”