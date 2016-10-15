The Gudalur Forest Division fined five persons, including a Karnataka politician, for trespassing into a reserve forest in O’Valley Range here on Thursday night.

A team of Forest Department personnel during patrol found five persons inside a jeep in the forest.

They were: H.M. Krishna Murthy, a politician; his private security guard Veer Prathap Singh; and three others. Mr. Singh was carrying a licensed pistol.

All of them were asked to pay Rs. 10,000 each as fine.

A Forest Department official from Gudalur said that enough signboards had been placed along the route which gave indications that the area was a reserve forest, and trespassers were liable to be prosecuted.

We will conduct an inquiry with two men, one from Belgaum and another from Erode, who claimed that they owned the land, and tried to sell a portion of it, the official said.