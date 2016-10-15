: The Gudalur Forest Division fined five persons with Rs. 10,000 each for trespassing into a forest in the O’Valley Range on Thursday night.

A team of forest department personnel, led by the District Forest Officer (Gudalur Range) and the Forest Ranger, was perambulating the area near Sathyakumari Estate when they spotted five persons in a jeep in the forest. While checking the vehicle, they found one of the passengers—a private security officer for a politician from Karnataka—in possession of a pistol along with five bullets.

The Nilgiris district police, who rushed to the spot and verified the weapon’s licence, found that the security officer in question, Veer Prathap Singh, had an all-India permit for the firearm. Veer Prathap Singh, along with the politician, H.M. Krishna Murthy and three others, including driver of the vehicle, were fined a cumulative amount of Rs. 50,000 for trespassing into forest land. The politician is said to belong to a national party.