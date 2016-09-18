Peaceful bandh in TN a victory for the unity of Tamils: Pon. Radhakrishnan

Karnataka government should compensate the loss faced by Tamils in the violence unleashed against them after that state released water from Cauvery as per the orders of the Supreme Court, said the Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters in Nagercoil after performing special puja at the Nagaraja temple on account of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 66th birthday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has given him assurance, during his meeting with her in Chennai, to extend the fullest cooperation for the implementation of the 60-year-old dream project of Colachel port.

The Chief Minister was apprised that the project would be implemented without affecting the livelihood of the fishermen.

Ms. Jayalalithaa’s firm action got the legal victory in the Cauvery water issue. Her resolve in this issue was a welcome one, the Minister said.

He also sought the government to hand over the lands required for setting up Rubber Park in Kanniyakumari district.

After violence was unleashed against Tamils living in Karnataka after that State released water from Cauvery, many of them lost their properties. Karnataka government should give suitable compensation to the affected Tamils, the Minister said.

The peaceful bandh observed by the opposition parties, farmers and traders in Tamil Nadu condemning the violence against Tamils and to ensure Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery water itself was a great victory for the unity of Tamils.

Decision later

If the State government convened an all-party meeting, the party’s high command would decide its participation.

In spite of bottlenecks, the four-lane National Highway project works would be completed as per schedule.

The construction work of the Suchindram bridge work was over, and the approach roads were being laid.

Once that was over, the bridge would be open for the public, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Later, Mr. Radhakrishnan gifted gold rings to newborn babies in KGMCH and Government hospital in Kuzhithurai. He also distributed food to the inmates of the visually challenged children in Irenipuram and bed sheets to the inmates of an old-age home in Munchirai.